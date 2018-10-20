Tottenham must do everything to sign Anthony Martial

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial would be a superb signing for Tottenham.
The French international is out of contract in the summer and he is keen on leaving the club according to Daily Mirror.
As per the reports from earlier in the week, the player has already turned down offers of an extension because he feels unhappy at Old Trafford.
Tottenham are in need of another forward and Martial would be the perfect fit for them. The Manchester United player can operate as a striker as well as a wide forward. He could form a lethal partnership with Harry Kane.
The Londoners aren’t far away from the likes of Chelsea and City in terms of quality. A signing like Martial could finally turn them into proper title contenders.
The 22-year-old’s progress has stalled at Manchester United and he could benefit from working under a coach like Pochettino. The Argentine has done well to nurture the young talents at his disposal.
Given his contract situation, Martial is unlikely to cost a lot and Spurs must do everything in their power to sign him at the end of this season.
Manchester United have the option to extend his deal for another year and they might do so in order to prevent a free transfer.