Tottenham must consider the January sale of Christian Eriksen

Tottenham will be disappointed with their 2-1 defeat against Liverpool yesterday.
The Londoners could have won the game on another day.
Spurs missed important chances to score and then awarded Liverpool a late penalty.
One player who failed to make an impact was Christian Eriksen. The 27 year old Danish playmaker has been very mediocre for a while now.
Ever since the transfer links from summer, Eriksen hasn’t been at his best. His dip in form will certainly worry Pochettino.
The midfielder struggled to get into the game and control proceedings in the final third. His lack of workrate and defensive positioning allowed the likes of Robertson to bomb forward with acres of space.
It will be interesting to see if he can regain his form in the coming weeks.
Eriksen is one of Tottenham’s best players on form and the Londoners would improve a lot if he returns to his former self.
However, if he fails to recapture his form in the next few weeks, Spurs must look to cash in on him in January.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season anyway and losing him for nothing would a disappointing.
Even tactically, a winger would be a better option instead of Eriksen right now. He was used on the right yesterday but he failed to stretch Liverpool’s defense and provide the width.
Perhaps it is time for the two parties to move on and go their separate ways.