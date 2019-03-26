Tottenham must challenge Bayern Munich for Luka Jovic

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, German giants Bayern Munich are rivalling Barcelona to sign Luka Jovic in the summer transfer window.
The Eintracht Frankfurt striker has been in outstanding form this season, and it is no wonder why big European clubs are circling around him.
The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga and added another seven in the Europa League. He has also provided six assists in all competitions.
The report claims that Bayern have submitted a concrete bid for the Serbian international, amounting to about £48m. Both Inter and Barcelona have been linked with him as well.
Tottenham must reignite interest and challenge Bayern for the player’s signature.
Last year, around October, Calciomercato reported that Spurs and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Jovic.
The north London club surely will be looking to spend big in the summer, having not signed a single player in their last two transfer windows.
Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to bolster the squad in almost every department, and signing a striker is of utmost importance.
Harry Kane has been the club’s first choice striker, but signing a top quality secondary striker is a priority. Pochettino has shown great success while working with young talents, and the club could provide him an ideal platform to develop into a world class player.