Tottenham must break the bank for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham are apparently interested in signing the Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
According to Le10Sport, the Londoners are prepared to pay the asking price and they are willing to offer him regular first-team football as well.
The likes of Juventus and PSG are keen on the talented central midfielder as well.
Tottenham are in desperate need of midfield signings and Ndombele would be a perfect addition to Pochettino’s side.
The box-to-box midfielder will add more steel to Spurs’ midfield. The 22-year-old is also very good at driving the team forward.
Ndombele could be the ideal partner for Winks at the heart of Pochettino’s midfield next season.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can convince the player to choose them. Le10sport believe that Ndombele’s heart might be set on Juventus/PSG.
Tottenham must do everything in their power to sign the Frenchman.
Ndombele is a world-class talent who is destined to go to the very top. Pochettino would be the ideal manager to bring out the best in him.
If the Londoners manage to pull off the transfer, it could be one of their best signings in the recent years.
Judging by some of the reactions from social media, Tottenham fans seem keen on the player as well.
