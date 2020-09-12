Tottenham monitoring Troy Deeney

Tottenham are looking to bring in a backup striker this summer and Troy Deeney has been identified as an option.

According to Sky Sports, the Londoners are unlikely to pay the asking price for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik and the Watford star would be a cheaper alternative.





Deeney has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a useful option for Jose Mourinho next year.

Spurs need someone to share the goalscoring burden with Harry Kane. Also, they need someone to fill in for Kane when the England international is injured.

Deeney has the experience and the quality to play that role and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on the transfer in the coming weeks.

The 32-year-old scored 10 goals last season and he would give Mourinho some much-needed tactical flexibility as well. Deeney is a completely different player to that of Kane and Spurs will be able to take a more direct approach with him in the side.

The Watford is good at holding the ball up and he is impressive in the air as well. He would add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack.