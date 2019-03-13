Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen’s agent responds to Real Madrid speculation

Following the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new Real Madrid boss, it has been reported that the Frenchman is targeting Christian Eriksen in the summer as part of a major summer spending spree at the Bernabeu.
Eriksen is a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side but he is yet to agree to a new deal at the club. The Danish international will only have 12 months left on his contract this summer, and he is yet to commit his future at the club.
And there has been no indication that he will do so anytime soon. His agent has remained tight lipped over a potential move to Real Madrid.
Zidane is reportedly an admirer of the player, and Madrid are expected to test Tottenham’s resolve with a mouth watering bid in the summer.
Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots has hailed the Spurs midfielder as a “world class player” and said that he is only focussing on his football at the moment.
“I don’t want to add to the speculation around Christian’s contract and football future. Christian is only focusing on the football,” he told Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet.
“He has evolved from a world class talent into a world class player.”
Spurs may have to cash in on Eriksen if he refuses to agree to a new deal as they could risk losing him for free.