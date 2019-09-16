Tottenham midfielder Anthony Georgiou comments on his future

Tottenham Hotspur winger Anthony Georgiou has suggested that he could leave the north London club permanently during the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old, who plays as a midfielder, joined Ipswich Town on loan this summer. He has said that he hasn’t decided about his future yet.
Spurs academy graduate moved out on loan to Ipswich till New Year where he has made a solid start to life at Portman Road.
The young midfielder has been getting opportunities — something he can’t expect at Spurs. Therefore, when the youngster was asked about his future, he didn’t rule out the possibility of joining Ipswich on a permanent deal.
“I’m on loan until January and it’s all going well so we’ll see what happens from there,” said Georgiou.
Georgiou was involved during the pre-season for Spurs, but surely a move away from the club is best for him at the moment.
Spurs have a wealth of attacking midfielders in their ranks, and Georgiou would struggle to get into the senior side.
He is now reaching an age where he should be playing regular football, and Spurs cannot provide him with that opportunity. Tottenham may consider selling him permanently should they receive a good offer in January.