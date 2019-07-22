Opinion: Tottenham must ask for Mario Mandzukic as part of the deal if Juventus move for Danny Rose

According to latest reports from The Mirror, Serie A champions Juventus are leading the race to sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose this summer.
The 29-year-old is not a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s immediate plans, and Spurs are open to let him leave for around £20 million.
The England international has two years left on his current deal, and has been targeted by French giants PSG as well. However, it seems Juventus are keen to bring him to Turin in the coming weeks.
If indeed Juventus make any formal move, Spurs must demand Mario Mandzukic as a part of the deal.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Mandzukic is facing an uncertain future as boss Maurizio Sarri does not see him as a part of his plans for next season.
The 33-year-old is a world-class striker who has won 9 league titles in his career – three with Dinamo Zagreb, two with Bayern Munich and four with Juventus.
He has a wealth of Champions League experience and was a part of the Croatian side that finished runners up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Spurs are reportedly looking to offer a fresh new deal to Fernando Llorente, but Mandzukic would be a far better signing. He is a real leader on the pitch, and would gladly accept the second fiddle role behind Harry Kane at the north London club. The deal would suit all parties involved.