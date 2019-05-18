Tottenham make their move for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham are looking to sign Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
According to L’Equipe (report translated by GFFN), they have already submitted a contract offer to the player.
Le10Sport have added that Spurs are also leading the chase for the player now.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer now.
Spurs need a box-to-box midfielder next season and the Lyon midfielder would be an ideal fit.
Ndombele is a world-class talent and he is already a star in Ligue 1. Pochettino could help him fulfil his potential with Tottenham.
Tottenham need to improve their midfield options in order to bridge the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool. The likes of Dier and Wanyama are simply not good enough.
Ndombele would be a superb partner for Harry Winks at the heart of Spurs’ midfield next season.
However, the Londoners won’t be the only club after the player this summer. The likes of Juventus and PSG are thought to be keen on signing him as well.
Tottenham must break the bank to secure the 22-year-old midfielder’s services.
The fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
