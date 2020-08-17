Tottenham make enquiry for Ben White

Brighton defender Ben White is a man in demand this summer.

According to reports, Tottenham have asked about the player and it will be interesting to see if they submit an offer in the coming weeks.





Jose Mourinho needs to improve his defensive options this summer and Ben White could prove to be a very good addition.

The 22-year-old centre back was on loan at Leeds United last season and he managed to impress for Marcelo Bielsa’ side.

White has the talent to play for a top Premier League club and it remains to be seen if his suitors can agree on a fee with the Seagulls now.

Apparently, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see where the defender ends up this summer.

The player is thought to be valued at £50 million and that could complicate matters for Tottenham. The Londoners have a limited budget this summer because of the financial effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and they will not be able to afford Ben White if Brighton refuses to lower their demands.

It is understandable why Brighton are not too keen on losing such a top prospect, but the reality is White needs to join a bigger club to achieve his potential.