Tottenham make contact with Roberto Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

According to Football Insider, the 47-year-old is on the London club’s shortlist to replace Jose Mourinho and Martinez is keen on the job.





The report further states that he is willing to leave his role as the Belgium national team manager immediately after the European Championship in order to take over at the Premier League club.

Apparently, the Premier League side have already made contact with the 47-year-old manager and he remains a strong contender to take over from Ryan Mason at the end of the season.

The Belgium manager is thought to be ‘pushing strongly’ for the managerial post at Tottenham and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the coming months.

Martinez did an impressive job at Everton and Wigan Athletic during his time in England and it will be interesting to see if he can succeed at Spurs now. The London club are in need of someone who can rebuild the squad and add a distinct playing style.

The Belgium manager is known for his attractive style of football and he could be the ideal man to rebuild the London side.

Martinez has done well for Belgium as well and he led the nation to their highest ever World Cup finish in 2018.