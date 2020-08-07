Tottenham make contact with Barcelona for Emerson

Tottenham are thought to be keen on signing the Brazilian defender Emerson this summer.

As per Diario de Sevilla (h/t Sportwitness), they have already contacted Barcelona regarding a transfer.





The player is on a two-year loan deal at Real Betis and both clubs share rights for the player. It will be interesting to see if the Catalan giants are willing to cash in on the defender.

If they decide to do so, they will have to pay a certain amount of money to Betis.

Tottenham need to improve their full-back options this summer and their interest in Emerson is understandable. He was quite impressive for Betis this past season and he has a big future ahead of him.

The 21-year-old Brazilian is still very young and Jose Mourinho could improve his game a lot.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side come forward with a concrete offer for the defender in the coming weeks.

Barcelona need to raise funds for their own signings and they might be tempted to cash in on Emerson if the offer is good. He is unlikely to have a future at Camp Nou in the near future and selling him is unlikely to hurt the Spanish giants.