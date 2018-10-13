Tottenham ‘make contact’ over Bakambu, Pochettino wants competition for Kane

According to L’Est Republican (h/t The Sun), Tottenham Hotspur have ‘made contact’ over Cedric Bakambu, after the 27-year-old’s impressive form in the Chinese Super League.
Bakambu left Villarreal to join Beijing Sinobo Guoan in January 2018 and has gone on to score and create 24 goals in 23 games in all competitions. He has three years remaining on his deal at the Workers’ Stadium but could return to Europe following Tottenham’s interest.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants competition for Harry Kane, with Fernando Llorente having struggled for form and playing time since joining from Swansea City on August 2017. He’s scored just five goals in 34 appearances.
Tottenham could be dealt a stumbling block in negotiations due to Bakambu’s wage demands, however, with the Congolese international currently on an astronomical salary in China that Spurs may be unwilling to match.
That’s not to say Bakambu wouldn’t be a good investment. The former FC Sochaux striker has scored over 100 career goals for four different clubs and has enjoyed his most prolific form in the Super League – 16 league goals in 20 games last season. Time will tell if Spurs can lure him back to Europe, however, as he could be a pricey endeavour.
Stats from Transfermarkt.