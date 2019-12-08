Tottenham make approach for Donny van de Beek

Tottenham are interested in signing the Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
According to De Telegraaf (translated by Daily Mail), the Londoners have already made an attempt to sign the playmaker.
However, the 22-year-old Ajax ace wants to join Real Madrid instead.
Donny van de Beek has been outstanding for the Dutch side over the last year and he was crucial to their semifinal run in the Champions League last season.
Spurs’ interest in the midfielder is hardly surprising. They do not have a player like him and he would be a superb signing for them.
He could form a very good midfield partnership with Ndombele and Dier.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs return with another offer for the player in order to convince him.
The player is currently holding out for a move to Santiago Bernabeu but Ajax’ £50m – £60m price tag has complicated the move for the Spanish giants.
Meanwhile, Spurs can afford to break the bank for him when the likes of Eriksen leave the club. It will be interesting to see if Mourinho can get his man in the end.