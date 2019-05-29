Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham made opening bid for Tanguy Ndombele, fans react on Twitter

29 May, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from L’Equipe (h/t The Metro), Tottenham Hotspur have made an opening offer for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs have reportedly made a bid just under £31m for the highly-rated midfielder, but it was quickly rejected.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in world football, and he is coveted by a host of top European clubs, including Juventus and Manchester United.

The French publication claims it is Spurs who have made an official move for the midfielder, with the Champions League finalists having offered an opening bid of €35m (£30.89m).

However, the figure is some way off Lyon’s valuation of the midfielder. The French club value the youngster at £88million, and it remains to be seen whether any potential suitor comes close to meeting that amount.

Lyon are prepared to cash in on Ndombele, but Spurs need to come close to their valuation to have any chance of signing him.

