Tottenham made opening bid for Tanguy Ndombele, fans react on Twitter

According to reports from L’Equipe (h/t The Metro), Tottenham Hotspur have made an opening offer for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Spurs have reportedly made a bid just under £31m for the highly-rated midfielder, but it was quickly rejected.
The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in world football, and he is coveted by a host of top European clubs, including Juventus and Manchester United.
The French publication claims it is Spurs who have made an official move for the midfielder, with the Champions League finalists having offered an opening bid of €35m (£30.89m).
However, the figure is some way off Lyon’s valuation of the midfielder. The French club value the youngster at £88million, and it remains to be seen whether any potential suitor comes close to meeting that amount.
Lyon are prepared to cash in on Ndombele, but Spurs need to come close to their valuation to have any chance of signing him.
Some Tottenham fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the report. Here are some of the best tweets:
60-70m is reasonable, 88m is pushing it
— The Manimal 🇪🇸 (@mani_mal_) May 29, 2019
Offer 60 + Wanyama
— James Thain (@James_Thain7) May 29, 2019
This guy looks great, and would love to have him but 88million is a lot and I look back at when Chelsea bought bakayako who was running the Monaco midfield at that time..big risk but hopefully pays off
— TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) May 29, 2019
Might aswell give them free medical supplies too in that case 😂
— Lewis🤘 (@zCazzys) May 29, 2019
They asked for 88m … Levy will take that as 8.8m ….
Lets get it done #COYS
— Russ Baker © (@RussBaker16) May 29, 2019
Sign Rabiot on a free and 88mil for a combined Rabiot and Ndombele would prove great business.
— Ricky O’ Hanlon (@rickyohanlon) May 29, 2019