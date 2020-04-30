Tottenham looking to sign Real Madrid fullback Sergio Reguilón

Tottenham are keen on signing the Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilón.
Reguilón has been on loan at Sevilla this season and his performances have attracted the interest of Dortmund and PSG as well.
As per ABC (via Sportwitness), Spurs have made contact regarding a summer transfer.
It will be interesting to see if they can sign the full back this summer. They are in need of depth in the full back areas and Reguilón could prove to be a solid long term addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.
They should be able to afford the player as well. Real Madrid won’t be able to guarantee the player regular first team football and therefore they could be tempted to sell if a good offer comes in.
Furthermore, Reguilón could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho’s management.
Spurs have been linked with quite a few full backs already this summer. The likes of Meunier, Aarons have all been looked at by the Londoners.
Reguilón could be the ideal replacement for Danny Rose next season. The 23-year-old is very good with his passing and he is a good dribbler as well.
He will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack with his overlapping runs. The Spaniard is an impressive crosser as well and he would be an upgrade on Ben Davies.
