Tottenham looking to sign PSG’s Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham are looking to sign the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
The player is out of contract at the end of the season and Spurs are hoping to secure his services.
As per France Football, the Premier League side plan to submit an offer to the midfielder’s representatives.
The report adds that Pochettino held talks with the 23-year-old player on Wednesday night as well.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them. Rabiot has world class potential and he would be a stunning addition to Pochettino’s squad.
He could be the ideal long term replacement for Mousa Dembele. The Belgian was sold to a Chinese club earlier this month.
PSG know that Rabiot is not interested in signing a new deal and therefore they will consider a sale for the right price in January.
Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news and here are some of the reactions.
Yes please
— Richie (@richielee81) January 24, 2019
Come on Spurs. Get him on the flight to SW6.
— Ade Balogun (@Schynam) January 23, 2019
I don’t know how I would feel if he signs for Spurs. Probably more concern than anything. I’d worry that at some point he and his mother/agent would show their diva sides and blow up the locker room.
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) January 23, 2019
Think he’d be good for us. But if what he said about us is true then I don’t really want him.
— SamTHFC (@Sampincombe) January 23, 2019
Yeah, sure
— soccersource (@soccersource) January 24, 2019
Please be true.
— Pete (@G_Fro) January 23, 2019