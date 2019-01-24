Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham looking to sign PSG’s Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham are looking to sign the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The player is out of contract at the end of the season and Spurs are hoping to secure his services.

As per France Football, the Premier League side plan to submit an offer to the midfielder’s representatives.

The report adds that Pochettino held talks with the 23-year-old player on Wednesday night as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them. Rabiot has world class potential and he would be a stunning addition to Pochettino’s squad.

He could be the ideal long term replacement for Mousa Dembele. The Belgian was sold to a Chinese club earlier this month.

PSG know that Rabiot is not interested in signing a new deal and therefore they will consider a sale for the right price in January.

