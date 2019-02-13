Tottenham looking to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan

Tottenham are interested in signing the Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.
The World Cup finalist has been linked with a move to England for a while and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners can finally bring him to the Premier League.
As per Tuttosport (report translated by SportWitness), the player is a target for Spurs.
Pochettino could use another quality wide player and Perisic would be a superb signing. The Croatian has proven himself at the international stage and in club football.
He will improve Spurs going forward and his tendency to work hard will also fit in well with Pochettino’s style.
Apparently, Inter Milan value the player at €30m. Tottenham certainly have the means to cough up that amount. For the price quoted, Perisic could prove to be a major bargain.
Spurs need to improve their attack if they want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.
Lucas Moura is their only reliable wide option right now. The likes of Lamela are injury prone and unreliable. Perisic would be an upgrade on the Argentine.
The Londoners have not spent this season and the fans will be expecting a considerable summer war chest. It will be interesting to see if Levy backs his manager before the start of the next season.