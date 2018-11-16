Tottenham looking to sign Eric Bailly from Manchester United

Tottenham are interested in signing the Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.
According to Daily Record, the Londoners tried to sign the Ivorian at the start of the season and they retain the interest in him.
Rivals Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Manchester United player as well.
Apparently, Bailly is frustrated with the lack of first team football at Old Trafford and he is unsettled at the club. Furthermore, Jose Mourinho is keen on signing the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
The likes of Smalling and Lindelof are already ahead of Bailly in the pecking order and Koulibaly’s arrival would be the end of the Ivorian’s Manchester United career.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to make a move for the former Villarreal man in January.
Bailly is extremely talented and he would be a superb addition to Pochettino’s side. Alderweireld’s future at the club is uncertain and the Ivorian would be the ideal long term replacement.
The transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from Pochettino and Levy must do everything in his power to make the move happen.