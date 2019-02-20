Tottenham looking to sign Che Adams

Tottenham are interested in signing the Birmingham striker Che Adams.
According to Birmingham Live, the Premier League side have joined the race for the prolific goalscorer and the player is likely to leave in the summer.
Adams has been in spectacular form for his club this season. He has scored 11 goals in his last 14 games and he could be a superb alternative to Harry Kane next season.
Mauricio Pochettino is in desperate need of a quality back up striker it seems like the Argentine has identified his target.
The 22-year-old has a lot of potential and Pochettino could coach him into a top quality player with time. The Spurs boss has done exceedingly well with young players during his time at the club.
The report adds that the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player as well.
Birmingham value their star forward at £20million and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners pay up for his services.
Daniel Levy hasn’t exactly backed his manager in the recent windows and he will be under pressure to deliver in the summer.
Tottenham are the only Premier League club to have not signed a single player this season.