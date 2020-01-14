Tottenham looking to sign Brazilian midfielder Gerson

Tottenham are looking to sign the Flamengo midfielder Gerson this month.
According to a report from O Globo (translated by Daily Star), the Londoners have made contact to find out more about the player’s situation.
It will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho makes a formal move for the Brazilian now.
Apparently, the player has a £60m release clause and Spurs might have to pay that in full if they want to sign the midfielder.
Gerson is certainly talented but he is unproven at the highest level. It is highly unlikely that someone will pay that kind of money for him right now.
Spurs need to strengthen their midfield but they should look to move on to other targets unless Flamengo lower their demands.
The Premier League side are all set to complete the signing of Gedson Fernandes this month.
Gerson would have been another exciting addition to the side.
The Londoners are likely to lose Christian Eriksen soon and Mourinho seems to have started planning for life without the Tottenham star. Fernandes is an exciting attacking midfielder and Gerson would add creativity to the side as well.
Gerson can play as a central midfielder as well as in the wide positions. He is very impressive with his passing in the final third.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a deal with the Brazilian side this month.