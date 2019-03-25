Tottenham looking to raid Wolves for Diogo Jota

Tottenham are interested in signing the Wolves forward Diogo Jota this summer.
The Spaniard has been in great form for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season and Daily Express claims that Pochettino wants him to share the goalscoring burden with Harry Kane.
It is clear that Spurs need to add more attacking depth to their side and Jota makes a lot of sense.
The 22-year-old is a versatile forward who can play as the second striker or a wide forward. Also, his work rate and style of play fits in with Pochettino’s philosophy.
He will add goals, flair and creativity to Pochettino’s attack next season. He had a great season in the Championship as well last year.
Wolves will not want to lose a star player and Tottenham will have to pay over the odds to secure his services. For a player of his calibre, Levy should break the bank this summer.
Spurs have not signed anyone this season and the club chief needs to deliver this time.
Jota signed for Wolves in January 2018 from Atletico Madrid, costing £12.6m. Wolves will demand a considerable profit on that.
The Molineux outfit have considerable resources now and they are putting together a side capable of finishing in the European places.
It will be interesting to see how Jota reacts to the interest if an offer comes in from Spurs. If the player decides to force a move, Spurs will have an edge.
The attacker has scored 7 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season and he has helped set up 4 more for his teammates.