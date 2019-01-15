Tottenham looking to raid Leeds United for Jack Clarke

Tottenham are interested in signing the Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.
The 18-year-old has been in fine form for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the recent weeks and the Londoners are keen on signing him this month.
Clarke has scored twice in thirteen appearances for the Whites this term.
As per Football Insider, the winger is valued at £10million and Tottenham are readying a formal offer for him.
Clarke is a prodigious young talent and Tottenham’s interest in him is no surprise.
Pochettino has done well to nurture young players during his time at Spurs and Clarke could be another project for him. He could turn the youngster into a leading star.
However, Leeds are lacking in options in the wide areas and it would be unwise of them to sell Clarke this month.
Also, the player is very highly rated at Elland Road and any move seems unlikely at this stage.
Furthermore, Pablo Hernandez is expected to play centrally after the departure of Saiz and that means Bielsa will have to rely on Clarke as his winger. Selling him now makes no sense.
Spurs will have to pay well over the odds to tempt the Championship leaders.