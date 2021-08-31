Tottenham looking to offload Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to remain very busy on the final day of the summer transfer window, with both incoming and outgoing transfers are expected.

Dan Kilpatrick of The Evening Standard has claimed that Spurs are looking to offload both Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele before tonight’s deadline.

#thfc As widely reported, Spurs have agreed a €30m fee with Barca for Emerson Royal and are expecting that deal to go through today. Club is also trying to move on Aurier and Ndombele before the deadline. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 31, 2021

Earlier today, Spanish outlet AS have reported that Real Betis have opened talks to sign Aurier with Spurs ready to cover a large part of the costs to offload the right-back.

Real Betis are also close to signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can offload Ndombele as well before tonight’s deadline.

The French midfielder, who is on £200k-per-week wages, doesn’t seem to have impressed Nuno Santo at all, and despite his vast talent, Spurs could be ready to let him go.

His attitude has been questioned time and again, but there has not been any formal offer for him as yet.

According to reports from The Atheltic, Spurs have secured a deal for Emerson Royal from Barcelona by paying £25.8 million to sign the right-back.

The fee includes add-ons of around £4.3 million and is subject to the defender completing a medical. Personal terms have been agreed.

Unless there’s a major hiccup, he will become Spurs’ fifth signing of the summer after Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero, Pape Sarr and Pierluigi Gollini.

His potential arrival could spell the end of Aurier at the club. The Ivorian right-back is not in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team plans, and chances are high that he could be sold today.

Meanwhile, Spurs are still looking to sign a midfielder, and have earmarked Ruben Neves as a potential option on the deadline day.

Read: Leicester City are close to signing Ademola Lookman on loan