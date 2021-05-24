Tottenham looking to offload Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be keen on selling Dele Alli this summer.

The 25-year-old central midfielder has not been a regular starter for the London club for quite a while.





Although he has had a chance to recapture his form under interim manager Ryan Mason, it seems that the Premier League outfit are open to a sale.

Alli has started the last five matches of the season under Mason but he is yet to recapture his peak form.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder has proven difficult to manage behind the scenes and therefore Spurs are ready to cash in on him.

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was willing to let go of the player at the start of the season but the Londoners chose to keep him around.

He was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain where the former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is currently the manager.

The 25-year-old midfielder was once regarded as one of the finest talents in English football but his form has dipped considerably and his confidence looks shattered.

He needs to move to a club where the manager will trust in his ability and allow him to express himself with regular football.

The midfielder has a contract with the London outfit until the summer of 2024 and Spurs will be hoping to recoup a reasonable fee for him this summer.

