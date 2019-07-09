Tottenham looking to offer bumper package to Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are looking to sign Giovani Lo Celso this summer.
The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs and Diario Sevilla are reporting (translated by HITC) that the Londoners are now willing to offer him a bumper financial package.
Apparently, they are looking to treble his wages if the move goes through.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to agree on a fee with Real Betis now. Convincing the Spanish side to sell will be vital for the Premier League outfit.
They should be able to convince the player with ease. As per Estadio Deportivo’s report (translated by Sportwitness), the player hopes to finalise his move to Spurs this summer.
Tottenham could do with some extra creativity and Lo Celso would be a good addition to Pochettino’s midfield. The Argentine will add goals to the Spurs midfield as well.
In theory, it would be a perfect signing for Pochettino.
Spurs have been very active in the market so far and they have already signed the likes of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.
However, it appears that they might have to break their transfer record once again in order to convince the La Liga side to sell.
Lo Celso scored 11 goals for Betis last term and he picked up 4 assists as well.