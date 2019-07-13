Tottenham looking to hijack William Saliba’s move to Arsenal

Tottenham are looking to sign the talented young defender William Saliba from St Etienne this summer.
According to a report from RMC Sport (translated by GFFN), the Londoners have submitted an offer of around €30m plus bonuses for the defender. They are expected to meet with the French club to try and secure the deal.
Arsenal are keen on signing the defender as well and their offer is around €30m including bonuses.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can hijack Arsenal’s move for the player in the next few days.
Apparently, Wolves are keeping tabs on the player as well.
Saliba is a top-class defensive talent and he could develop into a star in future. It is no surprise that Arsenal and Spurs are looking to battle it out for his services.
He has the talent to justify the reported offer in future.
Pochettino and Emery are good managers who could help the youngster fulfill his potential.
Having said that, Spurs can offer the player Champions League football and that could give them an edge over their London rivals.
The player will return to St Etienne on loan next season regardless of who he joins.
The report from RMC Sport claims that Saliba has agreed a contract with Arsenal but the deal is not complete yet. The Gunners are still in talks regarding the payment structure.
Tottenham’s offer is slightly better at this stage and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the Gunners to his signature.