Tottenham looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Kieran Tierney

Tottenham could look to hijack Arsenal’s move for the Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney this summer.
According to The Sun, the Scottish international is a target for the Gunners this summer but Spurs are prepared to move for him if Arsenal fail to pay the £25m asking price for the defender.
Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from the club and Spurs might need a new left-back this summer. Tierney would be a superb signing for them.
The Celtic ace is a top-class talent who has all the tools to develop into a star in future. Someone like Pochettino would be the ideal coach for him right now.
The Spurs boss could be the one to unlock his potential and take his game to the next level.
Tierney is ready to make the step up and a move to Arsenal or Spurs would be perfect for him right now.
The young left-back would be a solid long term replacement for Rose and an upgrade on Ben Davies.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Whoever gets him will have landed a quality young player this summer.
