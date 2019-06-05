Report: Tottenham made contact to sign Liverpool target James Maddison

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur have made the first move to sign James Maddison from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old joined the Foxes last summer from Norwich City for a fee of £20 million. However, after a fantastic 2018-19 campaign, big Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
Maddison scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League last season. He also became the only player to have registered 100 key passes during the entire campaign.
The report claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in signing Maddison. The Red Devils reportedly enquired about the player’s availability earlier this week.
However, Spurs have made contact with Leicester City over the signing of Maddison, with Mauricio Pochettino said to be keen to bring the attacking midfielder to the north London club.
Spurs see Maddison as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen.
Leicester are under no pressure to sell him, and the Foxes will want around £60 million if they are to even consider selling the 22-year-old midfielder.
Liverpool could be looking to bolster their attacking areas as well, and it remains to be seen whether they make any move for Maddison this summer.