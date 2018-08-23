Spurs & Liverpool clash the highlight of a busy month on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have both made excellent starts to the Premier League season and they feature heavily on Sky Sports over the next few weeks.
Spurs’ trip to face Manchester United on Monday, August 27, promises to be an early season blockbuster on Sky.
United slipped to a disappointing defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend and they are certain to be fired up against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Spurs have lost 1-0 on their last three visits to Old Trafford and it would be no surprise to see a similar outcome this time around.
The London club will be big favourites to pick up three points the following Sunday when they travel to face Watford and a victory there would set them up nicely for another clash live on Sky at home to Liverpool on Saturday, September 15.
The Reds face Brighton and Leicester City before meeting Spurs, and they will fancy their chances of taking a 100% record into that fixture.
However, Spurs ran out 4-1 winners when the two sides met at Wembley last October and could be a good bet to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run.
With games against Brighton and Huddersfield Town to follow, Spurs could end September in the top three, but whether Liverpool join them there is likely to hinge on their visit to Chelsea at the end of the month.
Jurgen Klopp’s side should pick up three points against Southampton ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea are expected to provide a much sterner test.
Victories over Newcastle United and Arsenal have been the perfect start to Maurizio Sarri’s reign as manager and the Blues will hope to show they are genuine title contenders when they face Liverpool.
There’s plenty of action elsewhere on Sky Sports during September. Arsenal’s visit to newly-promoted Cardiff City (2/9) will be one to watch, while Everton’s clash with West Ham United (16/9) pitches together two sides who have big ambitions this season.
Sunday, September 23, features two top games, with West Ham facing Chelsea and Arsenal taking on Everton.
