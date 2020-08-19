Tottenham linked with Ibrahim Sangare

Tottenham are interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

According to reports via GFFN, the Londoners have been following the midfielder for quite a while and their interest has been described as intense.





It will be interesting to see if Tottenham submit an offer for Sangare in the coming weeks.

Toulouse are under no pressure to sell the midfielder but they will consider any offer between €15-20 million.

Sangare is highly rated in France and he could prove to be a superb long term addition to Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

The young midfielder will add power, presence and drive to the Tottenham side. Furthermore, his arrival will add some defensive cover for the Tottenham back four.

Sangare is an excellent tackler and he will help break up the opposition play. His signing will also allow the creative Tottenham players to venture forward with more freedom.

Mourinho needs a quality defensive midfielder to complete his midfield unit and Sangare could be that player. On paper, Ndombele, Hojbjerg and Sangare seem formidable and they are likely to complement each other as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can get the deal over the line now.