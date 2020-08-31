Tottenham linked with a summer move for Troy Deeney

Tottenham are considering a summer move for the Watford striker Troy Deeney.

The Hornets have been relegated from the Premier League but the 32-year-old has been linked with a move back to the top flight this summer as per Daily Mail.





Jose Mourinho wants to bring in a quality backup for Harry Kane and the Watford captain should prove to be a quality addition.

Deeney has considerable experience of the Premier League and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins the London club.

According to reports, Tottenham are now monitoring his situation and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the experienced striker in the coming weeks.

Deeney managed to score 10 goals this past season and he will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack. Apart from his goalscoring ability, the 32-year-old is an impressive target man who will hold up the play and help bring his teammates into the game.

With him at the club, Jose Mourinho will be able to switch his tactics and take a more direct route if needed. The powerful centre forward will add an aerial threat to the Tottenham attack as well.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can finalise the transfer before the new season begins.

Someone like Troy Deeney deserves to play in the Premier League next year and he will be tempted if a club like Tottenham comes calling.