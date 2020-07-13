Tottenham linked with a move for Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are keen on signing the Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

As per La Repubblica (via Daily Record), Tottenham are long term admirers of the playmaker and he could cost around £63m this summer.





It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for Zaniolo once the transfer window opens.

There have been reports that the Londoners will be operating on a strict budget this summer due to their financial losses because of the current health crisis. If that is the case, it is highly unlikely that Spurs will be able to sign Zaniolo.

The 21-year-old midfielder is highly rated at Roma and the Italians will not want to sell for cheap.

In theory, he could be a tremendous addition to Jose Mourinho’s side. He could be the long term replacement for Lamela and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

Someone like Mourinho could bring out the best in him and help him achieve his true potential.

Tottenham need more depth and creativity in their attack and Zaniolo would have been an ideal signing for them. However, a move this summer seems pretty unlikely unless of course there is a major sale at Tottenham.