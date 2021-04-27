Tottenham linked with a move for Orkun Kokcu

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

According to La Repubblica (via Sportwitness), Spurs could face competition for Arsenal for the Turkish midfielder this summer.





According to the report, the player is valued at around €12 million and the reported asking price should not be a problem for either Premier League club.

Apparently, both Arsenal and Tottenham like the midfielder and Feyenoord are reportedly open to a sale.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs come forward with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Italy as well and the Londoners will have to act swiftly if they want to secure his services this summer.

SL View: Bargain signing for Spurs if they can pull it off

The 20-year-old Turkish midfielder can operate as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder and Tottenham could definitely use someone like him in their midfield next season.

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are impressive options for the London club but they need someone who can chip in with goals and assists from the midfield.

Kokcu has three goals and two assists to his name so far this season and the youngster has the potential to develop into a top-class player with experience and coaching.

For the reported price, he could prove to be a massive bargain for Spurs or Arsenal if they can nurture him properly.

The Gunners could use some extra creativity in their midfield as well especially if they fail to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis. Kokcu would be a superb fit for them as well.

The technically gifted midfielder has the skillset to adapt to their free-flowing attacking football.

