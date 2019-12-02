Tottenham linked with a move for Memphis Depay

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Memphis Depay.
The Dutch forward has done well for Lyon since his move to France and he is a key player for his country as well.
The Londoners could use some attacking options, especially in the wide areas. Depay would be a superb addition to Mourinho’s attack. He can form a lethal trio alongside Kane and Son.
The Dutchman can play across the front three and he will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack. He will also give Mourinho some much needed tactical flexibility in attack.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the player in January.
As per Daily Mail, Liverpool are keen on the player as well. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in sensational form right now and they will be hoping to add to their squad in January and beat City to the title.
Depay had a poor spell at Old Trafford and he will be eager to prove himself in the Premier League. Moves to Spurs and Liverpool might just tempt him to return to England.
The likes of Wijnaldum and Van Dijk might be able to persuade him to move to Anfield soon.
Depay has scored 11 goals in 14 games for Lyon this season. The player is valued at around £42m.