Tottenham linked with a move for Marouane Fellaini

Tottenham could make a move for Marouane Fellaini soon.
According to reports from Belgium (translated by Four Four Two), Jose Mourinho is plotting a reunion with the midfielder at Spurs.
The pair worked together at Manchester United and he was a key player for Mourinho back then. He helped the Portuguese win a double (League Cup and the Europa League) at Old Trafford.
It is not surprising that Mourinho wants to bring him to Tottenham. The Londoners do not have a player like him and the 32-year-old Belgian could prove to be a useful option off the bench.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for Fellaini when the transfer window opens in January.
Fellaini has scored 12 goals for Shandon Luneng in his 32 games for them and he has assisted 5 more as well. He might be keen on a return to the Premier League in January. Also, the chance to work with Mourinho again might just tempt him.
The report claims that Mourinho has already been in touch with the midfielder to let him know of Spurs’ interest.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can pull off the transfer now.