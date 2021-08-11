Tottenham linked with a move for Ismaila Sarr

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr.

According to Eurosport, Sours are currently looking into the player’s potential availability, but Watford do not want to sell him.

The 23-year-old helped the Hornets secure promotion back to the Premier League, and they will demand more than £50 million for him.

Spurs could definitely use more quality and depth in their attack, and Sarr could prove a quality long term investment.

He would add goals, pace and flair to the Tottenham attack. He bagged 13 goals and 10 assists in the Championship last season.

The Senegalese attacker is naturally a right-sided winger and could be the ideal replacement for Erik Lamela.

He can also operate on the left flank and as a centre forward, and his versatility would be useful for Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, the asking price is unrealistic, and Sarr’s suitors are unlikely to pay that kind of money for him.

Tottenham would be well advised to invest in a more proven forward as they strive to get back into the top four.

Sarr’s is talented, but he is yet to showcase his qualities consistently in the Premier League or the Champions League.

