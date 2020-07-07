Tottenham linked with a move for Habib Diallo

Tottenham are keen on signing the Metz striker Habib Diallo this summer.

As per La Semaine, the Londoners are very much in the race to sign the 25-year-old striker who has scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 this past season.





Diallo has three assists to his name as well and he could be a really handy option for Mourinho next season. The report adds that the player is expected to move to England this summer.

Tottenham need a quality backup for Harry Kane and Diallo would be a good addition. He is a good finisher and he could share the goalscoring burden in the absence of the England international.

Kane missed quite a few games this season due to injury and Spurs struggled to score without him. Diallo could plug that gap next season.

It will be interesting to see who Spurs manage to sign as Kane’s backup next season. They have been linked with the Napoli ace Arkadiusz Milik as well.

Spurs will have to move for someone who would be willing to accept the backup role. Someone like Milik might want to play more often.

For Diallo, a move to Spurs would be a massive step up and he will be tempted to work with a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho. Spurs might find it easier to tempt him.