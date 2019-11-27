Tottenham linked with a move for Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Atalanta winger Dejan Kulusevski.
According to Tuttosport, the winger is a target for Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester United as well.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this season or in the summer. Apparently, Atalanta value him at around £38.5m.
Spurs can certainly afford that kind of money and they could use a winger as well. They need some pace, flair and goals from the wide areas.
However, they are in need of defensive reinforcements first. A major outlay on an attacking player would be quite surprising at this stage.
It will be interesting to see if Mourinho makes a move for Kulusevski when the transfer window opens in January.
The 19-year-old has done well in Serie A and he might be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League in future. The young winger is currently on loan at Parma and he has managed to pick up three goals and five assists this season.
The Swedish winger has already represented his country at the senior level and he is tipped to have a big future in the game.