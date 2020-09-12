Tottenham linked with a move for Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has done very well for the Portuguese outfit and his performances have caught the Premier League club’s attention.





Tottenham are not the only ones interested in Vinicius and the Premier League club should look to make their move quickly if they want to sign him. As per TVI24 in Portugal, two other English clubs have made enquiries for the striker this summer along with Spurs.

It remains to be seen where the 25-year-old ends up eventually.

It is no secret that the Londoners need to bring in another striker to support Harry Kane and Vinicius would be a superb option. However, it will be interesting to see whether the player is willing to accept a backup role at Spurs.

Vinicius is good enough to be a starter in the Premier League and he might be keen on regular first-team football.

The Benfica star scored 24 goals in 47 games last season and he has a big future ahead of him. His physically imposing style of play would suit Mourinho’s game plan and the Portuguese manager could help the striker develop further.