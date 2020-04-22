Tottenham linked with a move for Barcelona’s Arthur

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Barcelona midfielder Arthur.
As per Mundo Deportivo (translated by Daily Mirror), Inter Milan are keen on the Brazilian as well.
Arthur has done really well for Barcelona since joining them and it would be surprising to see him leave this summer.
The report claims that both Inter and Tottenham could offer him better wages if he decides to move.
Also, Spurs could use Tanguy Ndombele as a sweetener in the deal to sign the player.
Ndombele has not been at his best at Spurs and the Catalan giants are reportedly keen on the Frenchman.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.
Spurs need a midfield controller like Arthur and it would be a tremendous signing for them. However, giving away Ndombele would be a mistake.
The Frenchman is a world-class talent who will regain his sharpness with time. He could be one of the best midfielders in the world with time.
Spurs should do their best to get Arthur as a partner for Ndombele.
The 23-year-old Brazilian has a contract until 2024 and he won’t come cheap. Spurs will have to pay a premium in order to secure his services.
Here is what the fans had to say about the links earlier today.
