Tottenham linked with a move for Amadou Diawara

Tottenham are being linked with a move for the Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara this summer.

As per Corriere dello Sport (via Sportwitness), the Premier League side are keen on signing the defensive midfielder. The report adds that the midfielder has other suitors in England as well.





It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer for the midfielder in the coming weeks. Diawara joined Roma last summer and it seems unlikely that they will cash in on the player just yet.

Although the 22-year-old has seen limited game time at his new club this season, he is still quite talented and Roma should keep faith in him. Diawara has had some injury issues this season and he could make a significant impact next year if he manages to stay fit.

In theory, he would be a superb addition to Mourinho’s midfield. He would add balance and defensive cover to the side. Ndombele and Sissoko do not possess his defensive abilities and Diawara would complete Spurs’ midfield unit.

Roma paid £19m for the player last summer and they could look to make a profit if Spurs come calling. The Italian side are under no pressure to sell and Diawara has a long term contract at the club.