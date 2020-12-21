Tottenham Lining Up Marcel Sabitzer as Tanguy Ndombele Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer as a potential replacement should Tanguy Ndombele leave the Lilywhites, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ndombele arrived at the North Londoners in the summer transfer window of 2019 from Lyon in a deal worth up to £63m – a club record. His time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been mixed, with some standout performances, but also extended periods of time out of the starting XI. A feud with manager Jose Mourinho did little to help his cause.





Nonetheless, the Frenchman is still a man in demand. Reports in May suggested that Barcelona were ready to make a move for the midfielder should Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal leave the Camp Nou. Both players departed, and neither were adequately replaced, leaving a gap in the central midfield spot. It would not be unsurprising if the Catalan giants came back in for Ndombele in January or at the end of the season.

As a result, Spurs have began looking for possible replacements, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is near the top of their wishlist.

Sabitzer joined RB Leipzig in 2014 from Rapid Wien. Since then, he has become a vital part of their side, most recently scoring nine league goals and assisting a further seven as Die Roten Bullen finished third in the 2019/20 season.

The Mundo Deportivo article claims that the Lilywhites would be willing to pay up to £45m for his services.

The article also states that Sabitzer impressed Mourinho during last season’s Champions League round of 16 tie. RB Leipzig won the second leg 3-0, with the Austrian midfielder scoring twice to knock Spurs out.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, with back to back defeats against Liverpool and Leicester City putting a massive dent in their title hopes. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are in third place, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.