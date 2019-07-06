Tottenham likely to sign Dani Ceballos this summer

Dani Ceballos is likely to join Tottenham this summer.
According to a report from AS (translated by SportWitness), Pochettino has almost convinced the player that Tottenham is the right move for him.
The 22-year-old central midfielder has done very well for Spain during the U21 Euros this summer and he should prove to be a quality addition to Spurs’ midfield.
Dani Ceballos: Made more successful final third passes (144) than any other player at the U21 Euros
For more player stats — https://t.co/I8SK6nPOup pic.twitter.com/tHSX6Egum5
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 6, 2019
He hasn’t had too many chances at Real Madrid since joining them and he needs to leave in order to continue his development.
Spurs can provide him with more first-team football and Pochettino could help unlock his potential.
It will be interesting to see if the move is announced in the coming days now.
The transfer makes a lot of sense for all parties. Spurs need a central midfielder like him who can control the tempo of the game.
They have already signed Ndombele from Lyon but they are still missing a quality metronome. Ceballos could be that missing link for them.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the report from AS earlier. Here are some of the tweets.
Wow I must say..
Poch and levy seem to be the perfect match..
Fantastic work from both!
— Mark Grant (@MarkGra90619749) July 5, 2019
Would be great to get him but that will mean Winks may get less game time. Surely Wanyama and Dier are going now
— Terry (@Terryd30926888) July 5, 2019
Can only hope it’s truthful
— Hotspur Banter (@Hotspur_Banter) July 5, 2019
the guy is not reliable, that’s my only problem with it
— 🐐 (@GOATaiGa) July 5, 2019
Rapid progress
— ライ (ぷら)@バチュ党🐦 (@plast1cmem0ry) July 5, 2019