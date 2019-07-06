Blog Columns Site News Tottenham likely to sign Dani Ceballos this summer

6 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Dani Ceballos is likely to join Tottenham this summer.

According to a report from AS (translated by SportWitness), Pochettino has almost convinced the player that Tottenham is the right move for him.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has done very well for Spain during the U21 Euros this summer and he should prove to be a quality addition to Spurs’ midfield.

He hasn’t had too many chances at Real Madrid since joining them and he needs to leave in order to continue his development.

Spurs can provide him with more first-team football and Pochettino could help unlock his potential.

It will be interesting to see if the move is announced in the coming days now.

The transfer makes a lot of sense for all parties. Spurs need a central midfielder like him who can control the tempo of the game.

They have already signed Ndombele from Lyon but they are still missing a quality metronome. Ceballos could be that missing link for them.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the report from AS earlier. Here are some of the tweets.

