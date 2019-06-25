Tottenham leading the chase for Ndombele

Tottenham have been linked with Tanguy Ndombele for a while now.
The Frenchman appears to be a target for the Londoners this summer and France Football are reporting (translated by SportWitness) that Spurs are in pole position to sign the midfielder.
Ndombele is a world-class talent and he is already one of the best central midfielders around Europe.
Signing him would be quite a coup for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now. The midfielder is valued at €70m and Levy will have to smash Spurs’ transfer record to land him.
Ndombele certainly has the talent to justify the fee in the long run. He could be a Van Dijk-esque signing for Spurs.
The Dutchman transformed Liverpool completely after his £75m move to Anfield and Ndombele could do something similar at Spurs.
Spurs need a quality central midfielder and Ndombele would take them to another level.
Some of the fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
That’s only 62.6m pound which is a great price for him #coys
— Steven (@stevehotspurs) June 24, 2019
Of course we’re trying to get the price down. In todays market that price is peanuts for a player of his quality
— Ryan Chaloner (@Ryan_Chaloner89) June 24, 2019
If he wants to come just geddit done.
— Jason forster (@JAYTHFC1O) June 24, 2019
Levy will wait till transfer deadline day, fail to get price he wants then panic buy some donkey
— matt clarke (@mnc0001) June 24, 2019
Hear this everyday. Tiresome really.
— Kenifa (@Kenifa3) June 25, 2019
It’s got sissoko swap deal written all over it
— 🅱🅴🆃 🅱🅰🅽🅺🅴🆁🆂 (@BetBankersFree) June 24, 2019