Tottenham leading the chase for Ndombele

Tottenham have been linked with Tanguy Ndombele for a while now.

The Frenchman appears to be a target for the Londoners this summer and France Football are reporting (translated by SportWitness) that Spurs are in pole position to sign the midfielder.

Ndombele is a world-class talent and he is already one of the best central midfielders around Europe.

Signing him would be quite a coup for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now. The midfielder is valued at €70m and Levy will have to smash Spurs’ transfer record to land him.

Ndombele certainly has the talent to justify the fee in the long run. He could be a Van Dijk-esque signing for Spurs.

The Dutchman transformed Liverpool completely after his £75m move to Anfield and Ndombele could do something similar at Spurs.

Spurs need a quality central midfielder and Ndombele would take them to another level.

Some of the fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

