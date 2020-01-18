Tottenham keeping tabs on Willian

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian.
The Premier League midfielder will be a free agent in summer and he hasn’t signed a new deal with the Blues yet.
As per Evening Standard, Mourinho is keen on a reunion with the £110k-a-week hardworking midfielder.
The 31-year-old came close to joining Tottenham in 2013 and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to join them this time.
Despite his age, Willian is still very fit and he would be a great asset to Spurs.
The Brazilian can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the side.
Furthermore, Willian has won several trophies during his time in England and his experience could prove to be priceless for Spurs.
Mourinho could certainly use an experienced playmaker like Willian and he could be the ideal short-term alternative to Eriksen as well.
The Danish midfielder is expected to leave Spurs at the end of this season.
Willian has a great working relationship with Mourinho from their time together at Chelsea and he might be tempted on a reunion.
Apparently, the player is open to staying at Chelsea if his demands are met. He wants a pay-hike and a two-year extension.