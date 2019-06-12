Tottenham keeping tabs on Thomas Strakosha

Tottenham are thought to be interested in the Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (translated by SportWitness), the 24-year-old is a target for Spurs and Arsenal this summer.
Hugo Lloris is 32 and therefore Spurs’ interest in a quality young shot-stopper makes a lot of sense. Although the Frenchman doesn’t need replacing immediately, he needs competition.
Strakosha would be the ideal number two for Tottenham right now.
He has done well in Serie A and he is highly rated around Europe. He can use the next season to adapt to the English league and then replace Lloris in future.
The Spurs ace has been inconsistent for a while now and the fans will be delighted to see that the club is already planning for a future without him.
Gazzaniga is a good keeper but he is not up to Strakosha’s level. Tottenham will need high-quality players in order to match up to the likes of City and Liverpool.
As per the report, Strakosha could be signed for a fee of around €25m. In today’s market, that could prove to be a massive bargain for the Londoners.
It will be interesting to see if they make their move for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks now.