Tottenham keeping tabs on Pablo Fornals

Tottenham are apparently keen on the Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals.
According to Teamtalk, Manchester City and Arsenal remain interested in the player as well.
The 23-year-old playmaker will be available for a fee of €25million this summer, because of a clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can take advantage of that.
Fornals is highly rated in La Liga and he would be a superb signing at that price.
The Villarreal midfielder has been looked at by the likes of Napoli as well. Arsenal view him as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey.
Spurs could definitely use a central midfielder this summer and Fornals seems like a viable option.
The Londoners are an attractive proposition for players under Pochettino and they should be able to beat the likes of Napoli and Arsenal to his services.
Fornals could partner Winks at the heart of Tottenham’s midfield. He could also operate as a makeshift number ten in the absence of Alli and Eriksen.
His arrival will give Spurs some much needed depth and tactical flexibility. The La Liga midfielder can play out wide as well because of his excellent dribbling skills.
On paper, it looks like an ideal signing for Spurs.