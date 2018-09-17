Tottenham keeping tabs on Man Utd’s Eric Bailly

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is ready to leave the club in January according to reports.
Daily Mirror claims that the player could make a decision on his future after being frozen out of the starting lineup.
The report adds that Mourinho blames the former La Liga defender for the Brighton defeat and he could be on his way out when the transfer window reopens.
Bailly is one of the best defenders in the league and letting him go would be an abysmal decision. Regardless of his poor form right now, the Ivorian is an asset for United.
Mirror believe that Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in the player and Pochettino is a big admirer of the defender.
With Alderweireld’s future uncertain, Spurs should look to make a move for Bailly if he is truly unsettled at Old Trafford. Signing him would be a masterstroke from Pochettino and Levy.
Bailly cost United £30m in 2016 and Manchester United will demand a premium if they are forced to sell.
The 24-year-old has the tools to become a world class defender and someone like Pochettino could be the ideal coach for him.
Having said that, it will be interesting to see whether United sell him to a top-four rival even if the offer is reasonable.