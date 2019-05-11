Tottenham keeping tabs on Leicester’s Harry Maguire

Tottenham are keen on signing the Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer.
According to The Sun, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the defender as well.
Tottenham could lose Toby Alderweireld in the summer and they want Maguire to replace the Belgian.
The Leicester City ace has established himself as one of the best centre backs in the league over the last two seasons and he could prove to be a good signing.
However, the report adds that Leicester will demand a premium for his services. The Foxes value the player at around £60 million.
Despite his obvious quality, Maguire isn’t worth that much and Pochettino should look at the European market for bargains.
Tottenham do not have significant resources like Manchester City or Manchester United. They need to invest in other areas of the squad as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
There is no doubt that Maguire might justify the fee in the long run, but the deal does not make sense for Tottenham right now. The transfer would eat into Spurs’ budget considerably and leave them short in the other areas.